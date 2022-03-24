New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Standing Committee of the BJP-led EDMC on Thursday passed a resolution seeking scrapping of commissioner's power to appoint officers on deputation, officials said.

In the resolution passed by the panel of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, it also posited that any matter of such deputation be put forth before the EDMC House to seek its approval.

According to the resolution, several councillors have been aggrieved allegedly due to some officers on deputation "not responding" to the issues raised by them.

The resolution will now go to the executive wing which will examine it, sources said.

