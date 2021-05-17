New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet all Vice Chancellors of Central Universities virtually on May 18 to review the online education amid COVID-19.

In this virtual meeting, the minister will also talk about the planning and implementation of the New Education Policy-2020.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Union Education Minister with state Education secretaries over online education of NEP implementation is underway.

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the Union Education Ministry has cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board exam and postponed the CBSE board exam of Class 12.

The ministry has also postponed all exams of higher education scheduled in May. (ANI)

