Chandigarh, Jun 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said no government can claim to be accountable and responsive unless it has an efficient and effective grievance redressal mechanism in place.

He also said the purpose behind launching "Jan Samvad", "Nagar Darshan" and "Gram Darshan" portals and "CM Window" was to ensure that the "voice of our citizens reaches us".

"CM Window" is a grievances redressal and monitoring system launched by the BJP-led government in Haryana on December 25, 2014 in all districts and departments.

"Unlike previous governments, we have a different way to work and serve the people. We believe in reaching out to the last citizen," said Khattar.

He was chairing a meeting with the administrative secretaries here, an official statement said.

Khattar said having a robust grievance redressal mechanism is the benchmark of transparent governance.

To achieve this benchmark, 'Jan Samvad' portal has also been recently launched, he added.

We have launched the portal so that no complaint goes unnoticed, Khattar said.

Additional Principal Secretary to chief minister and Director General of Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department, Amit Agrawal, said till now 8,093 complaints/demands have been registered on the portal.

Out of which, 6,642 have been already marked to different departments, he added,

