New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) India has been trying to secure the release and repatriation of its citizens lured to Myanmar with fake job offers, with a batch of 549 Indians recently brought back in an IAF aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita shared the data in his written response to a query in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The government was asked the urgent steps it was taking to ensure the return of several Indians stranded on the Thailand-Myanmar border.

"Recently, the Embassies of India in Myanmar and Thailand coordinated with local authorities to secure the repatriation of 549 Indian nationals who have been brought back in an IAF aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand on March 10 & March 11, 2025 as part of such continued efforts," Margherita said.

The minister said that acording to information gleaned so far these people were lured with fraudulent overseas job offers.

They were trafficked, often using Thailand as a transit point, and were taken to locations near the Thailand–Myanmar border, where they were forced to work in "cybercrime centres," Singh said.

The Centre has taken multiple steps to prevent such incidents and regularly issued advisories cautioning people against fraudulent job offers and unauthorised recruiting agents, he said.

"Complaints against unregistered or unauthorised agents are referred to State Police for action under relevant laws. Government of India has also enhanced the eMigrate platform, which brings together recruiting agents, foreign employers, and emigrants into a unified digital ecosystem," he added.

