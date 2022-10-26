Shillong, Oct 26 (PTI) With Cyclone Sitrang leaving behind a trail of destruction in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Wednesday said efforts are being made to ensure all support to the affected families.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Army Officer, Son Beaten With Iron Rod for Seeking GST Bill After Buying Firecrackers on Diwali in Ranchi; Probe Ordered.

The chief minister said he had reviewed the situation in the state in the aftermath of the cyclone at a meeting attended by deputy commissioners of all the 12 districts.

Also Read | Nepal Accident: Passenger Vehicle Slips Off Hilly Road in Rolpa District; Three of Family Killed, 12 Injured.

“The revenue and disaster management departments are working full swing and efforts are being made to provide all support to the affected families. All deputy commissioners are working to ensure as much relief as possible to those hit by the cyclone,” he said.

Sitrang had hurtled through the state in the early hours of Tuesday damaging hundreds of houses and uprooting electric poles. The accompanying rains triggered flash floods that have destroyed paddy and potato crops.

Stating that power supply has been hit in the state by the cyclonic storm, he said the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited is working to restore them on a priority basis.

"Most of the lines have been restored. We are hopeful that most of those which are left will be restored within the next 24 hours,” he said.

Sangma said the situation is "more or less" returning to normal. “All efforts are being made to ensure all support that is possible to all the affected families in different parts of the state.”

At least four districts had ordered that schools be closed on Tuesday as the Met department forecast heavy rainfall with strong winds in the eastern districts bordering Bangladesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)