Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 31 (ANI): Eid-ul-Fitr, a festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, was celebrated with religious fervour throughout Meghalaya on Monday, with devotees taking part in special prayer sessions at the various Idgahs and mosques.

Devout Muslims attired in traditional regalia, offered 'namaz' at the glass Madina Mosque at Laban and various other mosques and Idgahs in the state capital.

Reports of joyful celebrations of Eid have also come in from different parts of the state, including the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills regions. The Governor greeted the people on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Greeting the people on Eid, CM Conrad K Sangma said, "Sending warm wishes of peace, joy, and prosperity to all celebrating Eid. May this special occasion bring you and your loved ones happiness and blessings."

Eid is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country.

However, the celebrations were accompanied by some protests and heightened security measures in various places.

In cities like Vadodara, Agra, and Ghaziabad, Muslims participated in Eid prayers and greeted each other with hugs. In Agra, Eid prayers were offered near the Taj Mahal, where many devotees gathered to pray for peace and unity. The prayers were followed by warm greetings among the community.

However, in some areas, protests broke out against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. In Hyderabad, a protest was held outside the Ujale Shah Eidgah in Saidabad, where a group of people tied black bands around their hands to express their opposition to the Waqf bill. Similarly, in Aishbagh, people gathered to offer prayers, but a few also took part in protests against the bill.

Security measures were heightened in several cities to ensure the smooth and peaceful celebration of Eid.

The police in Ghaziabad continuously patrolled Muslim-dominated areas like Kela Bhatta, Islam Nagar, Mirzapur, and Dasna Mussoorie. Drone cameras are also used for surveillance so that no antisocial elements can disturb the Eid festival. Lucknow Police use special AI drones to monitor the crowds coming to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in mosques.

DCP Rajesh Kumar said, "On the occasion Eid-ul-Fitr, a large number of police force, PAC has been deployed. To ensure the safe completion of Eid festival, surveillance is being done with drones. To maintain peace and order, Namazis are also being appealed to celebrate Eid festival with mutual harmony and brotherhood."

In Moradabad, there was a brief verbal clash between police and devotees when they were stopped from entering Moradabad Eidgah to offer Namaz.

Overall, while Eid celebrations were a time for community bonding and prayers, the day also saw some tensions related to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, with authorities working to ensure peace and security across the country. (ANI)

