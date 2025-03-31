New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Eid-ul-Fitr, a festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country.

However, the celebrations were accompanied by some protests and heightened security measures in various places.

In cities like Vadodara, Agra, and Ghaziabad, Muslims participated in Eid prayers and greeted each other with hugs. In Agra, Eid prayers were offered near the Taj Mahal, where many devotees gathered to pray for peace and unity. The prayers were followed by warm greetings among the community.

However, in some areas, protests broke out against the Waqf Board Amendment Bill. In Hyderabad, a protest was held outside the Ujale Shah Eidgah in Saidabad, where a group of people tied black bands around their hands to express their opposition to the Waqf bill. Similarly, in Aishbagh, people gathered to offer prayers, but a few also took part in protests against the bill.

Security measures were heightened in several cities to ensure the smooth and peaceful celebration of Eid.

The police in Ghaziabad continuously patrolled Muslim-dominated areas like Kela Bhatta, Islam Nagar, Mirzapur, and Dasna Mussoorie. Drone cameras are also used for surveillance so that no antisocial elements can disturb the Eid festival. Lucknow Police use special AI drones to monitor the crowds coming to celebrate Eid-Al-Fitr in mosques.

DCP City Rajesh Kumar said, "the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, a large number of police force, PAC has been deployed. To ensure the safe completion of Eid festival, surveillance is being done with drones. To maintain peace and order, Namazis are also being appealed to celebrate Eid festival with mutual harmony and brotherhood."

In Moradabad, there was a brief verbal clash between police and devotees when they were stopped from entering Moradabad Eidgah to offer Namaz.

Police stopped devotees from entering the Eidgah as a large number of people were present inside. After this, the namaz was offered

Speaking to ANI, SSP Moradabad Satpal Antil said, "Namaz has been offered everywhere peacefully. Preparations were done for the last 5-6 days. Some people wanted to offer Namaz at the Eidgah after the Namaz was offered. They had talks with the Imam, and now they are offering Namaz peacefully again. Currently, the situation is under control."

In Ayodhya, the local district officer, Chandra Vijay Singh, visited the Eidgah and congratulated young children who participated in the Namaz by giving them chocolates. He praised the peaceful completion of Eid prayers and ensured that all safety measures were in place.

Overall, while Eid celebrations were a time for community bonding and prayers, the day also saw some tensions related to protests against the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, with authorities working to ensure peace and security across the country. (ANI)

