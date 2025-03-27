Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI) Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed as a restricted holiday instead of a gazetted holiday in Haryana this year on March 31, a government notification said.

The modification was done as March 29 and March 30 are weekends and March 31 is the closing day of the financial year (2024-25), the notification issued on Wednesday said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Absence at Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Robert Vadra Says Congress MP Believes in Prayers, Not Media Display.

"The Haryana Government has declared a restricted holiday under Schedule-II instead of a gazetted holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31," an official statement released on Thursday said.

Gazetted holidays are mandated by the government while restricted holidays are optional -- employees can avail of them if they choose to.

Also Read | Kerala: Four Class 10 Students Caught With Liquor at School To Celebrate Conclusion of Final Exams, Receive Police Counselling.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)