India News | Eight Deaths, 143 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 5 (PTI) Telangana saw a spike in COVID-19 infections on Friday, with 143 fresh cases being reported taking the tally in the state to 3,290 while eight deaths took the fatalities to 113.

All the fresh cases were reported from different parts of Telangana and no migrants/deportees/foreign returnees were found positive for the virus on Friday, a state government bulletin said.

Also Read | Ambassador Of India To China Held Digital Interaction On India-China Bilateral Relations With Scholars From Shanghai-Based Institutions: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 5, 2020.

Out of the 143 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area accounted for 116, while the remaining infections were reported from different districts.

The GHMC has been the focal point of COVID-19 in the state.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Department Announces Result for WIN WIN W-557, First Prize Rs 75 Lakh.

According to the bulletin, 1,627 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after recovery, while 1,550 people were under treatment.

The total number of cases reported from different parts of Telangana till 5 pm on Friday was 2,842.

The number of cases found among migrants, deportees and foreign returnees was 448, the bulletin said.

Amid concerns over healthcare personnel, including doctors, testing positive for COVID-19 in different hospitals, state Health Minister E Rajender said three doctors at the state-run Gandhi Hospital which has been turned into a dedicated hospital to treat the virus patients, tested positive for the virus.

According to him, six and 17 medical personnel tested positive respectively at two other state-run hospitals.

He condemned alleged negative campaignagainst the state government by some political parties and others by filing petitions in courts and other means at a time when the pandemic is spreading.

The state government is following the directives of the Centre and ICMR, he said.

Referring to reports about alleged lack of facilities in hospitals, he said government hospitals are built in a particular way comprising wards, rooms and others.

The negative campaign that toilets have to be shared is not correct, he said.

He said hundreds of people, who recovered from COVID- 19, appreciated the commitment of government doctors.

Talking about comments in some sections that healthcare personnel contracted the virus as PPE kits and other protective equipment were not provided to them, Rajender asked whether doctors at AIIMS in Delhi, doctors in Mumbai or in the United States got infected because kits were not given to them.

The healthcare personnel who contracted the virus in the state are being given appropriate treatment, he said.

The state government has a stock of almost 10 lakh PPE kits and 11 lakh N-95 masks, he said, adding that there is no scarcity of other typesof masks and gloves.

He also said 84 lakh HCQ tablets and 56 lakh Azithromycin tablets were also available.PTI SJR SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)