New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a syndicate of child traffickers and arrested eight people, including six women, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Neetu, Sonia, Vineet and Meena, all residents of Delhi; Rekha Aggarwal and Moni Begum, residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Pinku Devi and Digvijay Singh, residents of Haryana, they said.

A case was registered on Sunday on the complaint of a counsellor of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). In her complaint, she mentioned that on Saturday, she received information that the caller sold out her three-day-old baby through her friend, police said.

During investigation, with the help technical surveillance, the role of Neetu and her associates surfaced. Verification revealed that Neetu in October last year gave birth to a baby boy at Madan Mohan Malviya Nagar Hospital, Malviya Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Sonia got discharged her from there on October 27 and took her to her residence at Sangam Vihar. Next day, through Meena, she sold her baby (handed over custody) at a nursing home (IVF centre), Pratap Vihar, Ghaziabad for a consideration of Rs 5 lakh, the officer said.

Vineet took co-accused Neetu, Sonia and baby to Nehru Nagar in Gaziabad, police said.

The accused were later arrested. On June 7, the child was recovered from accused couple Digvijay Singh and Pinku Devi from their residence. The child is safe and healthy, the officer said.

Interrogation has revealed that Aggarwal had worked in various hospitals and IVF centres as counsellor and after obtaining data of failed cases of IVF, she used to call the couples and arranged baby boy for them, police said.

Further, Begum used to be egg donor in various IVF centres in NCR. These two accused were previously arrested by police in a case on April 1 under sections of the IPC and 81 JJ Act registered at Prem Nagar police station here, they said.

Interrogation from Digvijay Singh and Pinku Devi revealed that they had lost their 17-year-old son on February 5, 2019 in a road accident and also went for an IVF attempt that failed, police added.

