Shillong, Jan 2 (PTI) No fresh fatality due to COVID-19 was recorded in Meghalaya on Sunday, while eight new cases raised the infection count to 84,847, a top health official said.

The north-eastern state had recorded eight new cases and zero death due to the infection on Saturday.

Health Services director Dr. Aman War said that the new cases have increased the number of active coronavirus cases to 75 while the death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 1,484.

All the new cases were detected in the East Khasi Hills district.

Seven people recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recovered people to 83,288, War said.

The state has tested over 12.53 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

Altogether 20.29 lakh people were inoculated till Saturday, with 8,42,275 of them having received both doses of the vaccinee, War said.

Meanwhile, the state health department is rolling out the vaccination drive for children between the age group 15-18 from Monday, the Health Services Director said.

