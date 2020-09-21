New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Eight Opposition members have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for one week for creating a ruckus on Sunday during the discussion over agriculture reform Bills.

The eight suspended members are Derek O'Brien, KK Ragesh, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain, Sanjay Singh, Rajiv Sattav, Ripun Bora and Elamaram Karim.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Ruckus Over Farm Bills: Venkaiah Naidu Suspends 8 MPs For ‘Unruly Behaviour’, Dismisses No-Confidence Motion Against Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narain Singh.

"Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim suspended for one week for unruly behaviour with the Chair," Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday.

This comes after Parliament Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan moved notice seeking suspension of unruly MPs for the rest of the session. The motion was moved and was adopted by the House.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro & Narzo 20A Launching Today in India at 12.30 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme Narzo 20 Series Launch Event.

Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the farm Bills debated and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.

Criticising the conduct of the members of the house, six Ministers led by Rajnath Singh expressed pain and anguish over the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)