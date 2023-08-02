Malappuram (Kerala), Aug 2 (PTI) Eight police officers, including a sub-inspector, of a police station in this northern Kerala district were suspended on Wednesday pending the probe into the custodial death of a man, picked up for alleged drug possession, a day ago.

A special branch officer of the district confirmed the suspension of the eight officers of Tanur Police Station who had caught Tirurangadi resident Jifri for allegedly possessing synthetic drugs.

30-year-old Jifri, an alleged drug peddler with criminal antecedents, was taken into custody along with four others by the police based on a tip-off and the gang was detained for possessing 18.14 grams of MDMA, a synthetic drug, on Tuesday, police had said.

"They were brought to the police station at around 1.30 AM. At around 4.30 AM, he collapsed. Jifri was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead," the police had said.

A case of unnatural death was registered subsequently, it had said and added that a thorough investigation has been ordered into the incident.

It had also said that a Crime Branch Deputy SP will probe the custodial death of Jifri, while the Special Branch Deputy SP will investigate any lapses on the part of the police officials.

