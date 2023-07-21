New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid fears of a washout in both the Houses of Parliament after the adjournments on the opening day of the Monsoon session over the demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation, eight major reports of three department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees were tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

These reports are of Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence; Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing; and Labour, Textiles and Skill Development.

The reports were tabled soon after the Rajya Sabha convened at 11 am.

The thirty-ninth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on the 'Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023' was tabled in the Upper House.

MPs DP Vats and Ashok Bajpai of the BJP tabled copy in English and Hindi of the report in the House.

Later, two reports from the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing (2022-23) were tabled in the House.

These include the fifty-seventh report on 'the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023' pertaining to the Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying (Department of Fisheries) and the fifty-eighth report on 'Research and Development in Farm Mechanization for Small and Marginal Farmers in the Country', pertaining to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Department of Agricultural Research and Education).

BJP MPs Kailash Soni and Ramilaben Becharbhai Bara tabled a copy each (in English and Hindi) of these reports.

Five reports of Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development were also tabled in the Upper House.

Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and Manoj Kumar Jha tabled a copy each (English and Hindi) of these five reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development.

These reports are the forty-fourth report on action taken by the government on the observations and recommendations of the Committee contained in its thirty-sixth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on ‘Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)’ relating to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; forty-fifth report on action taken by the Government on the observations recommendations of the Committee contained in its thirty-seventh Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on ‘Development of Manmade Fibre’ relating to the Ministry of Textiles; and forty-sixth report on action taken by the government on the observation and recommendations of the committee contained in its Fortyfirst Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on ‘Demands for Grants (2023-24)’ of the Ministry of Labour and Employment will be tabled.

Besides, the forty-seventh report on action taken by the government on the observations and recommendations of the committee contained in its forty-second Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on ‘Demands for Grants (2023-24)’ of the Ministry of Textiles; and the forty-eighth report on action taken by the government on the observations and recommendations of the committee contained in its Fortythird Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on ‘Demands for Grants (2023-24)’ of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship were also tabled.

Union Minister V. Murleedharan made a statement regarding government business for the week commencing on July 24. (ANI)

