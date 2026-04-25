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Agency News Agency News India News | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Appeals for 100% Voter Turnout in Gujarat Local Body Polls Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has appealed to all citizens to vote 100 per cent in the elections of local self-.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 25 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has appealed to all citizens to vote 100 per cent in the elections of local self-government institutions to be held in the state on April 26 (Sunday).

He has requested all the voters of the state to vote enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy.

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In his message to the citizens, CM Patel said that voting in a democracy is not only a right, but also a sacred duty as a citizen. He said that every vote will further boost the overall development of the villages, talukas, districts and cities of the state.

The Chief Minister appealed to all the voters of the state to reach their polling stations on April 26 and vote, and also motivate their family members, friends and neighbours to vote.

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He has called upon everyone to make this grand festival of democracy a success by taking a pledge of "100 per cent voting".

The Chief Minister has made a heartfelt appeal to everyone to vote in this election of local self-government institutions on Sunday, April 26, to build a developed India and a developed Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that Ajay, its candidate for local body elections in Gujarat's Una, was injured in a firing incident. AAP Delhi MLA Gopal Rai slammed the BJP, alleging that the police failed to register an FIR into the Wednesday night's incident.

In an X post, Gopal Rai accused the BJP of a "bloody game" ahead of local swaraj elections in Gujarat.

"Elections or goondaraj in Gujarat? The police's failure to register an FIR after the deadly attack on the AAP candidate in Una is shameful. First, the failed attempt to ensure an unopposed victory, and now resorting to bullets to intimidate our candidates! The people of Gujarat will give a befitting reply to the BJP's 'bloody game' and politics of fear," Rai wrote on X.

Polling for local bodies will take place on April 26, while counting of votes will be held on April 28. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)