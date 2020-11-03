Noida (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Eight men involved in over a dozen cases of mobile thefts from apartments and societies in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The accused worked in housekeeping facilities of residential societies in the Bisrakh area and were connected to each other in a way that they worked as a gang, the police said.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Crackers Sold Must Have 'Green Cracker' Logo and Must Be From Authorised Companies, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

“Eighteen mobile phones stolen by them from various apartments were recovered from them. Two illegal firearms along with ammunition and two knives were also seized from them,” a police spokesperson said.

Those held have been identified as Arjun, Deepak, Raja, Abhishek, Neeresh, Badal and two men both named Ajay, police said.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Know More About Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Manusmriti Dahan Din, That Landed Amitabh Bachchan's Quiz Show in Controversy.

An FIR has been lodged at the Bisrakh police station and the accused sent to jail, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)