Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commended the Bharuch administration and Gujarat government for 100 per cent saturation of four schemes related to social security in the district and said eight-year rule of the BJP-led government at the Centre has been devoted to 'seva, susashasan aur garib kalyan'.

The Prime Minister virtually interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes.

"Every creed, every class, and every beneficiary gets equal benefit, and everyone realizes the goal of development together. The country is moving forward with the determination that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of schemes for the welfare of the poor," PM Modi said while virtually addressing Utkarsh Samaroh.

PM Modi, who was earlier Chief Minister of Gujarat, also referred to the BJP-led government at the Centre completing eight years in office later this month.

"Since you sent me to Delhi from Gujarat to serve the country, it will be eight years. These eight years have been devoted to seva, garib kalyan, sushasan (service, good governance, welfare of poor)," he said.

The women of the Bharuch district made a huge Rakhi for the PM Modi.

"The Rakhi which you have made for me and given me will always remind me to keep working for the poor," he said.

PM Modi added that he will always remain thankful for all the mothers and sisters who pray for his well being.

The Prime Minister got emotional while speaking to the daughter of one beneficiary Ayyub Patel, a visually impaired person. The daughter Aliyah said she wants to become a doctor after her father lost 95 per cent of his eye-sight. Aliya, who cleared her class 12 science board, used to get Rs 10,000 scholarship from the government.

Speaking to ANI, Aliya said she was grateful to the Prime Minister.

"I am amazed to see that PM Modi, being in such a high position, understands the feelings of the common person like me and I am very thankful to him for thinking about us," she said.

PM Modi also asked the father and daughter how they celebrated Eid.

Ayyub Patel thanked PM Modi for talking about their welfare.

Another beneficiary Aruna Vasava told ANI said she liked PM Modi's remarks that he would come to her stall for having "nashta".

"It felt like he is one of us and I am really happy talking to him," she said.

The district administration of Bharuch carried out 'Utkarsh Initiative' drive from January 1 to March 31 this year, with the aim to ensure complete coverage of schemes providing assistance to widows, elderly and destitute citizens. A total of 12,854 beneficiaries were identified across the four schemes viz. Ganga Swaroopa Aarthik Sahay Yojana, Indira Gandhi Vrudh Sahay Yojana, Niradhar Vrudh Aarthik Sahay Yojana and Rashtriy Kutumb Sahay Yojana.

During the drive, taluka-wise Whatsapp helpline numbers were announced to collect information about those who were not receiving benefits of the scheme. Utkarsh camps were organized in all villages and wards of municipality areas of the district, wherein applicants who provided necessary documents were given on the spot approval. Incentives were also given to Utkarsh assistants to further facilitate the drive.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion in Bharuch. PM Modi praised the Chief Minister saying that he is working sincerely for the welfare of the poor.

"Under the direction of PM Narendra Modi, Gujarat has vigorously implemented schemes to make the deprived sections self-reliant," he said.

Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera told ANI that they started the "Utkarsh Initiative" in January 2022.

"Not a single eligible widow, destitute and elderly citizen was left out in villages and panchayats of Bharuch district, completing 100 per cent work," an release by district administration said. (ANI)

