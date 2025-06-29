Palghar, Jun 29 (PTI) The authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district have launched a probe and issued notices to an elderly couple's two sons and their wives after the senior citizens complained of assault and harassment at home, an official said on Sunday.

According to Shekar Ghatge, sub-divisional officer of Vasai, the four accused have been summoned for an inquiry on Monday. The aged couple had filed their complaint under the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The victims, who are in their 70s, were allegedly repeatedly assaulted by the accused and thrown out of their home in the Patil Ali area of Vasai on June 16.

The police have already registered a case against the two sons and their wives under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

The official said that the couple had nowhere to go and were provided temporary shelter by a volunteer from a local NGO.

