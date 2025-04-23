New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) A 35-year-old man posing as a delivery agent entered an elderly couple's home in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, robbed them after tying them up, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place at Nehru Apartments on April 20. The accused, Ashish, entered the residence under the pretense of delivering a parcel, only to overpower the unsuspecting couple, threaten them with a knife and a fake gun

He stole Rs 18,000 in cash and gold jewellery from the couple's home, they said.

"An FIR was immediately registered and the special staff of Southeast was formed to track down the accused. Teams examined CCTV footage and gathered more details about the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh in a statement said.

Teams identified and arrested Ashish, a resident of Madanpur Khadar in Delhi.

A peon by profession, Ashish confessed to planning the robbery after observing that the elderly couple lived alone and could be easy targets.

During interrogation, he revealed that he had disguised himself with a scarf and gloves to conceal his identity and avoid leaving fingerprints. He had also taped the registration number of his motorcycle to evade detection. The investigation is ongoing, and further legal proceedings are underway, said the DCP.

