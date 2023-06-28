Shillong, Jun 28 (PTI) A 73-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl at a remote village in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi District, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday after a medical test of the girl revealed that she was sexually assaulted, SP Giri Prasad said.

An FIR was filed by the minor's parents at the nearest police station following which the elderly man was apprehended.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital, police added.

