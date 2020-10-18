Azamgarh, Oct 18 (PTI) An elderly priest was allegedly beaten to death by a man who was in an inebriated condition after the octogenarian refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Sunday.

They said the incident took place on Saturday night in Gulaur village when the priest, Ramchandra Das (80), was returning from a neighbouring village.

The man came up to him in an inebriated state and asked for money. When the priest refused, he beat him up with a stick, and fled from the spot, police said.

The priest was admitted to the district hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday. Angry villagers blocked the Azamgarh-Gorakhpur road, and kept the body there.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said that the accused was arrested on Saturday itself, and sent to jail.

