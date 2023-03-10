Ambala, Mar 10 (PTI) An elderly woman was killed allegedly after being dragged by a car for about 50 meters on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Baldev Nagar Chowk, killing Lakshmi Devi (63) on the spot, they said.

Devi's husband Jai Kumar, in his complaint, said that his wife was returning home after dropping their daughter Seema when she was hit by a speeding car, they said.

According to police, the woman fell on top of the car and her clothes got stuck in the vehicle.

Instead of stopping the car, the driver allegedly dragged Lakshmi for about 50 metres, Kumar said in his complaint.

As people started gathering at the spot, the accused fled, leaving the vehicle behind, police said.

A case has been registered against the unknown driver and an investigation is underway, they said, adding the vehicle has been seized.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

