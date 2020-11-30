Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A 71-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus infection in Muzaffarnagar, taking the death toll in the district to 90 on Monday, official said.

The senior citizen was admitted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College on Sunday and she passed away at the hospital on Monday, the official said.

According to DM Selvakumari J, 885 sample results were received with 40 coming out as positive for the virus.

On the day, 37 people recovered, taking the number of those cured to 4,609 in the district so far.

The total caseload in the district has gone up to 6,936 with the addition of new cases.

