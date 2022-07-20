New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A 66-year-old woman and her grandson were stabbed with a knife and beaten up with sticks after a scuffle in south Delhi's Mehrauli, police said on Wednesday.

Police received information regarding the incident at 12.11 am and found Murti Devi and Karan (22) injured inside their house, a senior police officer said.

They were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the officer said.

The family members told police that six people -- Sunder, Amar, Nand Kishore, Nand Lal, Ravinder and Vishal -- all residents of the same ward, attacked the duo with knife and sticks.

According to Karan, Sundar and Ravinder were using hurling abuses near his house at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. His grandmother asked them to leave the place so she could sleep, but they did not heed to her request, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

On this issue, a scuffle took place between the two men and Karan. He raised an alarm and when his family members came out, the duo left.

However, they returned in a bigger group about 20 minutes later. This time, Sundar was carrying a knife and Ravinder a stick, she said.

They caught hold of Karan and his grandmother. While Sundar stabbed both of them, Ravinder hit them on their heads with the stick, police said.

A case has been registered at Mehrauli police station and Amar, Sunder, Ravinder and Vishal have been apprehended.

Kishore and Lal are yet to be nabbed, police said.

