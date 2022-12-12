Manendragarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 12 (ANI): An elderly woman was killed in a leopard attack in Gadhaura village in the Kunwarpur forest area in the Manendragarh district of Chhattisgarh, said a forest officer on Sunday.

The incident happened around 5 pm on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Fuljharia.

"After the information about the incident was received the forest department and the police team immediately left for the forest towards the incident site. When the officials reached the spot, the leopard was sitting near the dead body of the woman. The body of the woman has been recovered from the spot and the body was taken for post-mortem," said Loknath Patel, Forest officer of Manendragarh. (ANI)

