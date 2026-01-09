Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday announced a major overhaul of its framework for addressing technical glitches in stock brokers' electronic trading systems, aiming to reduce compliance burden and improve ease of doing business for market intermediaries.

The framework is now applicable to stock brokers having more than 10,000 registered clients. As a result of new eligibility criteria approximately, 60% of stock broker would be moving out of this framework and consequently reduce their overall compliance requirement, SEBI said.

The revised framework simplifies the reporting requirement by providing the extension of time for reporting of technical glitches (from one hour to two hours), consideration to the trading holiday's while submitting reports and streamlining the reporting requirement from reporting to all the exchanges to a single reporting platform (i.e. Common Reporting Platform).

SEBI has introduced several exemptions from the technical glitch framework.

"The glitches which are taking place outside the stock brokers' trading architecture, glitches that don't directly affect the trading functionality and those which have negligible impact have been exempted from the technical glitch framework," SEBI said in a statement.

This results into immunity to the stock brokers from the glitches which are out of control of the stock brokers & which do not affect the ability of the stock broker to provide seamless services, it read.

SEBI also rationalised the technology compliance requirement based on the size of the stock brokers and their technology dependency. Such as rationalisation in Capacity planning and DR drill requirement etc.

The financial disincentive structure in the revised framework has been rationalised considering the applicable exemptions, type of glitches (major or minor) and the frequency of the occurrences etc, it said. (ANI)

