New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday told Lok Sabha that according to the Election Commission no cases have been reported regarding misuse of electronic voting machines.

Responding to a question on the number of cases regarding the misuse of voting machines which came to notice during the last five years and till date, the minister said in a written reply that "the Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed that no such cases have been reported."

To a query in the same question on whether the government proposes to adopt the methodology being used by the developed countries for voting in place of voting machines, the minister said no such proposal is under consideration.

The EC, Rijiju said, has informed that voting machines used by it are designed to meet the requirements of electoral laws and process, being followed in India.

"According to ECI, EVMs are fully secure due to its technical and administrative safeguards," he said.

At last one ballot unit and one control unit makes for one EVM.

Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) or paper trail machines are now also attached to the EVM for greater transparency.

