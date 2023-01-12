Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 12 (ANI): A team from the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar reached the poll-bound state of Tripura on Wednesday to review elections preparedness.

The poll officers, including CEC Rajiv Kumar, EC Anup Chandra Pandey, and EC Arun Goel, reached Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala.

"An ECI team led by CEC Sh. Rajiv Kumar along with EC Sh. Anup Chandra Pandey and EC Sh. Arun Goel arrived at MBB airport, Agartala today to review the poll preparedness for forthcoming assembly elections in Tripura," the official Twitter handle of the Chief Election Officer read.

Tripura Legislative Assembly Elections are slated to be held in March this year. (ANI)

