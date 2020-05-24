India News | Electricity Restored in Parts of Cyclone-affected Areas in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): Giving updates about the restoration work post-cyclone Amphan, West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has restored electricity in parts of cyclone-affected areas. The super cyclone has claimed 86 lives so far.

"WBSEDCL reports that power has been restored in parts of Garia, Bansdroni, Kestopur, Baguihati, Teghoria, Salt Lake, New Town, Barasat, Tamluk, Egra, Contai, Krishnagar, Santipur, Ranghat, Gayespur and Kalyani," said Home Department in a tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, it said, "WBSEDCL further reports that power has been restored in major areas of Nadia and East Midnapur. Most of the irrigation pumping stations are operational now."

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted restoration work at Purna Das Road in south Kolkata.

On Saturday, the Central Government sent five columns of Indian Army to help the state restore infrastructure in Kolkata.

The Centre took this decision after receiving a request from the West Bengal government.

