Jaipur, Mar 11 (PTI) The amount of electronic waste (E-waste) has increased significantly in Rajasthan since 2018-19 and the state has framed a policy to address the issue, the Assembly was informed on Tuesday.

In a reply to a question raised by BJP MLA Gopal Sharma in the Rajasthan Assembly, the state government informed the House that on average 21,953.55 metric tonnes of E-waste was annually generated in Rajasthan from 2018-19.

As per the data of Department of Environment and Climate Change, 8478.26 metric tonne E-waste was generated in 2018-19 followed by 17,028.19 metric tonnes in 2019-20, 20,816.76 metric tonnes in 2020-21, 27,998.25 metric tonnes in 2021-22, 31,697.41 metric tonnes in 2022-23 and 25,702.46 metric tonnes in 2023-24.

The department informed that a total of 23 E-waste processing units (recyclers, dismantlers and refurbishers) are operational in Rajasthan for disposal.

The government said that the Integrated Resources Recovery Park was established in Tholai village of Jamwa Ramgarh, Jaipur for inclusive E-waste units. The work to allot plots to industries generating power from E-waste, plastic waste, batteries, and other hazardous waste is being done.

The department also informed that the Rajasthan government has released Rajasthan E-waste Management Policy, 2023 for scientific management of E-waste by maximising collection of the waste through various means.

