New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Personnel from a unit of the Army and members of a wildlife NGO have joined hands to rescue a 35-year-old elephant who was found in a critical condition after he had collapsed due to weakness and injures in Uttarakhand, a member of the NGO said on Monday.

The pachyderm, 'Moti', had collapsed about two weeks ago and his condition is "still critical," she said.

"The elephant was found in a critical condition and had collapsed and was unable to stand. Malnourished and deprived of veterinary attention, his feet, especially the footpads, had worn off and he was on the verge of death," according to a statement issued by Wildlife SOS.

A team of the NGO has been looking after the animal since then, a spokesperson of the non-government organisation said.

"An author with close links with the armed forces helped us and reached out to former Army chief Gen (retd) V K Singh. With his aid, we got connected with the army," she said.

As 'Moti' is in Rampur district of the hill state, the Bengal Sappers came to the rescue, the NGO said.

"The men of the Bengal Sappers have helped erect a kraal (enclosure) structure for him," the spokesperson said.

The team from Bengal Sappers has reached the spot this morning. The Wildlife SOS veterinary team and the Army team are now looking at erecting a similar kraal which will get 'Moti' up and give him an outside chance, if at all, the NGO said in its statement.

The arrival of the Army has lifted the morale of all concerned, and we can now hope for a miracle for 'Moti' to somehow pull through, the NGO said.

