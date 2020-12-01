Dehradun, Dec 1 (PTI) Three days ahead of BJP president JP Nadda's Uttarakhand tour, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday appointed eleven party leaders as vice presidents of different commissions and councils, and gave them ministerial rank.

The issue of appointing senior party leaders to these posts and giving them ministerial rank had figured during the recent visit of BJP general secretary and incharge of party affairs in Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam, party sources here said.

Former MLA from Kapkot in Bageshwar district, Sher Singh Gadiya, was appointed vice president of state-level 20-point programme and senior party leader from Udham Singh Nagar district, Vinay Rohilla, was appointed vice president of the state planning commission, Chief Minister's media coordinator Darshan Singh Rawat said.

Both of them have also been given the rank of a cabinet minister, he said.

Other party leaders who were made vice presidents of different boards and councils include former MLA from Karnaprayag in Chamoli district Anil Nautiyal (Uttarakhand Medicinal Plant Board), Sanjay Sahgal of Haridwar (National Rural Health Advisory and Monitoring Council), Govind Pilkhwal of Almora (Uttarakhand Tea Development Board), Jagvir Singh Bhandari of Uttarkashi (state horticulture board), Tarun Bansal of Haldwani (Udyog Mitra Parishad), Sanjay Negi of Tehri (OBC Commission) and Surendra Mogha of Rishikesh (Social Welfare Scheme Monitoring Committee).

They have all been given the state minister's rank, Rawat said.

Besides, Lt Gen (Rtd) Jaiveer Singh Negi has been appointed military and border area security advisor of the chief minister.

