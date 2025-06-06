New Delhi [India] June 6 (ANI): Father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Servotec's Errol Musk concluded a highly productive and culturally enriching 6-day trip to India on Friday.

Accompanied by his daughter, Alexandra Musk, the visit, which began on June 1, significantly underscored India's pivotal role in the global green technology and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure revolution.

Hosted by Servotech Renewable, Musk's itinerary was packed with engagements designed to accelerate India's sustainable development.

His journey included headlining the India Global Green Tech Vision Forum in New Delhi, where he shared his global insights on green technology. He also toured Servotech's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, gaining firsthand insight into India's indigenous capabilities in EV chargers and solar solutions.

A unique aspect of his visit involved profound spiritual and cultural immersion. Musk engaged in sacred visits to the Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya and ISKCON Delhi. At ISKCON, he actively participated in a Tulsi plantation drive, performed aarti, and reverently partook of the 'Chappan Bhog' prasad, highlighting the deep connection between sustainability and Indian traditions. During his spiritual interactions, he openly praised the timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

Reflecting on his journey, Errol Musk stated, "This trip has been truly eye-opening, witnessing India's dynamic progress in green tech and its rich cultural depth. I leave incredibly optimistic about India's future and its role on the global stage, and I look forward to returning soon to explore more of India's beautiful places."

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, Managing Director, Raman Bhatia expressed, "Hosting Errol Musk has been an immense privilege and a pivotal moment for Servotech and India's green energy sector. His strategic insights and personal embrace of India's cultural values have been incredibly validating, further solidifying our commitment to accelerating India's journey towards a cleaner, more sustainable, and self-reliant future."

Musk's departure marks the culmination of a visit that has not only strengthened Servotech's global partnerships but also vividly amplified India's narrative as a burgeoning leader in both sustainable innovation and spiritual harmony. (ANI)

