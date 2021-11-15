New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Renowned Hindi novelist Mannu Bhandari, famous for her novels 'Aapki Banti', 'Mahabhoj' and 'Yahi Sach Hai', died here on Monday.

She was 90.

Bhandari, who was suffering from age-related ailments, had developed an infection in her body and was admitted to Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Gurgaon for the past one week, her daughter Rachna Yadav told PTI.

Her funeral will be held at 12.30 pm on Tuesday at the Lodhi electric crematorium, the family said in a statement.

"Mannu Bhandari was a giant of Indian literature. A sharp yet sensitive observer of a changing urban India, of women who took on patriarchy, of family life that was affected by the new paradigms of a young country, Bhandari's work is even relevant today," Priya Kapoor of Roli books told PTI.

Kapoor's publication had published 'Wise Women and Other Stories: The Best of Mannu Bhandari', translated by Vidya Pradhan, earlier this year.

Known for portraying women under a new light, a prolific writer of short stories, novels, novellas, and plays, her narratives highlighted the struggles and difficulties women have constantly encountered in the past.

Born in 1931 in Bhanpura in Madhya Pradesh, Bhandari had her early education in Ajmer. She graduated from the University of Calcutta and went on to obtain an MA in Hindi language and literature from the Banaras Hindu University.

She was married to the late Hindi fiction writer Rajendra Yadav, often credited to be the pioneer of the Hindi literary movement 'Nayi Kahani' along with Bhandari.

Honoured with several awards, including the Delhi Shikhar Samman and the KK Birla Foundation's Vyas Samman, for her outstanding literary achievements in Hindi.

Her famous novel 'Yahi Sach Hai' was adapted into a movie, 'Rajnigandha', in 1974. It had won many Filmfare Awards in 1975. Many took to Twitter to express their grief over the demise of their favourite Hindi writer.

"What a great loss to the world of literature. I remember watching Rajnigandha and thinking how progressive it was. That's when I got to know it was based on a story by Mannu Bhandari. I had to read more by her, which I did. In English and in Hindi. Please read her. RIP, Mannuji," tweeted Vivek Tejuja.

"While Mannu Bhandari is being remembered for films made on her works, I have some childhood memories of growing up with her books in the house. The unusual childlike name caught the attention followed by SamaykiDhara controversy in mainstream. Read Mahabhoj & EkInchMuskan in college," tweeted Pavan Jha.

"RIP Mannu Bhandari ji. What a great loss to Indian literature. I have not read a lot of her works, but from the ones I have read I can say with absolute certainty that everyone should read her. She was brilliant. Will miss her so much," tweeted Shreeya.

Bhandari is survived by her daughter Rachna Yadav.

