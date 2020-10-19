Srinagar, Oct 19 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Melhura in Zainapora area following information about presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces. No casualties have been reported so far, he added.

