Terrorists opened fire at a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora area on Friday. Two police personnel, identified as SgCT Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad, have lost their lives in the incident.

#UPDATE | Two police personnel- SgCT Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad succumbed to injuries after terrorists fired upon at a police party in Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora Area, today. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)