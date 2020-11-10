Srinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kutpora area of the south Kashmir district following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details were awaited, the official added.

