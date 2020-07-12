Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): An encounter began between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Sunday at Rebban area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police and security forces are present at the spot. Further details shall follow, said Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier on June 25, two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore. (ANI)

