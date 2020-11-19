Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 19 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district here on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to officials, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed in view of the encounter. Security has also been tightened in the Nagrota area.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 Today Through VC: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 19, 2020.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)