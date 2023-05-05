Rajouri/Jammu, May 5 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday morning, officials said.

According to sources, the exchange of fire was going on at Doke in the Banyari Hills of Rajouri district.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Murders School Employee Over Suspected Friendship With His Wife at Workplace, Arrested.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed that the encounter has begun in the Kandi forest belt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)