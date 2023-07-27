Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) There is large-scale encroachment in the Nagarmodi Adivasi hamlet in Mumbai's Film City area, said Maharashtra culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday.

In a written reply in the Assembly, he said people who were given land on rent had made illegal construction and carried out encroachments.

The state culture minister said drug use was rampant, anti-social elements were involved and women were subject to harassment in the area.

Local slum-dwellers had opposed biometric survey in Nagarmodi and Dhobdabaihabale Adivasi hamlets and, hence, details of illegal slums could not be collected.

He said elected representatives from the area had complained in writing to the managing director of Film City, officially called the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, and also to Dindoshi police station.

Dindoshi police have transferred the written complaint to its counterpart in Aarey for further action, Mungantiwar said.

The minister also assured appropriate action in the matter.

