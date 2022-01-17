Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Many leaders of the state including Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed deep condolences on the demise of Kathak Dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj on Monday.

Mishra said Birju Maharaj took Kathak to new heights of greatness. He said his demise an ended an era of Indian style of dance.

He prayed peace for his soul and consoled with his fans and his family.

Gehlot said Birju Maharaj made incomparable contribution to export the traditional Indian dance style across countries.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and BJP State President Satish Poonia also mourned his demise.

