Bhubaneswar, Dec 14 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo on Saturday said that energy conservation is not just a necessity but a responsibility of every citizen to secure a better future for the next generation.

Singh Deo, also the minister in charge of the energy department, was addressing a gathering during the observance of the state-level National Energy Conservation Day.

"Our initiatives in energy conservation should not be limited to seminars and conferences, but should be in our day-to-day life," he said.

The deputy chief minister called for an increase in the use of renewable energy instead of coal-based energy to combat climate change.

The role of energy conservation in reducing global warming is also important, he said.

"Let's all work together to conserve energy, tackle climate change and global warming. We have to conserve energy and involve the future generations in this practice," he said.

An exhibition was organised on the occasion. Various models related to energy conservation were also demonstrated by the school students of 30 districts. In addition, various energy efficient devices, electric vehicles, solar panels were displayed.

A quiz competition related to energy conservation was held at block and district levels and the top 30 contestants were felicitated. About 1,50,000 contestants from class 7 to class 10 across the state participated in the competition.

