New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 18 places in Karnataka on Wednesday in connection with the " engineering seat blocking scam" in private engineering colleges in Bengaluru, sources said.

ED's Bengaluru office is conducting the search operation at the premises of the accused colleges, the trustee of BMS College and their main associates, the offices and residences of a few private education consultants, and a few seat-blocking agents.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Congratulates Newly Elected MLAs Gopal Italia and Sanjeev Arora, Calls Bypoll Results 'Semi-Final' to 2027 Gujarat and Punjab Assembly Polls.

Agency officials said that the main accused in this case are the Bhusanayana Mukundadas Sreenivasaiah (BMS) College of Engineering, Akash Institute of Engineering and Technology, and New Horizon College of Engineering.

"These colleges and their associates are suspected of being involved in financial irregularities related to the seat allocation process."

Also Read | Karnataka Engineering Seat Blocking Scam: ED Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in Bengaluru; BMS College of Engineering, Akash Institute and New Horizon College Searched.

In the case, seats in private engineering colleges were allegedly being blocked, possibly to be later sold at a premium, depriving deserving candidates of fair admission opportunities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)