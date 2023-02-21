New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): An engineering student has been booked for allegedly touching the emergency door of a Delhi-bound flight, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused engineering student was travelling from Chennai to Delhi on Saturday.

The police said the accused touched the emergency gate during the flight.

Noticing this, the flight crew stopped him and reported to the flight captain, who decided to report the incident to the police.

However, the accused said he didn't want to open the emergency door, but had only touched its handle.

The police have said that a notice has been served to the accused and legal action is being taken against him.

Although, he has not been arrested, but he will have to appear in court, they said. (ANI)

