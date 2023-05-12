Singapore, May 12 (PTI) A bilingual movie, focusing on an unplanned pregnancy and how Indians deal with Singapore's social systems, explores the healing power of sisterhood, says its writer and co-producer Debasmita Dasgupta.

Titled "Before Life After Death", the 136-minute movie has been produced by Singapore-based Indians and entirely shot in Singapore. It was made available on Netflix in April.

"My story started with the idea of abortion and the right to choose, and expanded to the healing powers of sisterhood,” Dasgupta told Friday weekly Tabla!.

"It's about how Indians deal with Singapore social systems and how despite their economic disparities and adverse circumstances, two women help each other through their lowest ebb in life,” she added.

Shot in various locations across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the film's team received tremendous support from the government and agencies, said co-producer and lead actor Namita Lal.

"We managed to shoot without breaking rules,” she said.

This is the first time that a story about Indians in Singapore has been released in English and Hindi on a mainstream OTT platform, added the film's director Anshul Tiwari.

"Before Life After Death" premiered at the Singapore International Film Festival in November 2022. It was acquired by Netflix for a pan-Asia release.

