Kohima, Jan 23 (PTI) Even as the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) has declared not to participate in the ensuing state Assembly election, the 20 sitting legislators of the area decided to contest the polls.

The decision of the Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU) was arrived at during an emergency meeting held on Sunday.

"In an emergency meeting held on January 22, 2023 pertaining to the ENPO Resolution to abstain from the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) election, after a thorough deliberation the house resolved to participate in the upcoming general election 2023 since the election has been notified by the ECI," stated a meeting minute signed by the 20 legislators.

ENPO is the apex tribal body of the seven tribes from the six Eastern districts of Nagaland which has 20 members in the 60-member state Assembly.

The ENPO decision was adopted during a consultative meeting held on August 26 last year with its seven tribal bodies Chang Khulei Setshang (CKS), Khiamniungan Tribal Council (KTC), Konyak Union (KU), Phom Peoples' Council (PPC), United Sangtam Likhum Pumji (USLP), Tikhir Tribal Council (TTC) and Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC).

The seven tribal bodies and frontal organisations under ENPO decided not to participate in any election process of the state or the Centre until the Frontier Nagaland state is created.

The districts under the ENPO area are Tuensang, Mon, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak, and Shamator.

The respective tribal bodies have also been asking all its members working as leaders of various national and state political parties to resign in support of their demand.

Meanwhile, a crucial emergency meeting of the Central Executive Council of ENPO to deliberate on the statehood demand and election process is scheduled to be held on Tuesday at CKS Hall Tuensang.

The ENPO has asked its CEC members, advisors, talk team and at least five members from the respective frontal organisations and president and secretary of the federating units to attend the meeting.

ENPO has been demanding separate statehood since 2010 and has been holding a series of rallies across the area pressing for it.

It also boycotted the Hornbill Festival of Nagaland last year demanding a separate statehood.

The Central government has formed a three-member committee under the Ministry of Home Affairs to study their demand.

