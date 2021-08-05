Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday said that many of its employees are not issued tickets and passes at the ticket windows of suburban railway stations windows despite carrying valid identity cards.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Woman, Her Family Members Booked After Husband Ends Life Alleging Harassment by Wife and In-Laws.

Under secretary of the disaster management unit, Shrirang Gholap, has written to the general managers of the Western Railway and the Central Railway, which run suburban trains in Mumbai metropolitan region, about issuing monthly passes and tickets to the state government employees for travelling in local trains so that they do not have to face any inconvenience.

Also Read | AP SSC Result 2021 to be Declared Tomorrow at 5 PM, Students Can Check Class 10 Scores Online at bse.ap.gov.in.

All government personnel (state and central) having valid identity cards should be issued monthly passes and tickets, the letter said.

The suburban railway services in Mumbai are currently open for the essential services staff and government employees only. The government had banned general public for travelling in local trains from mid-April when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)