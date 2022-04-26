New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday directed officials to ensure unhindered transportation of foodgrains to fair price shops and ensure that no beneficiary is deprived from getting free ration in Delhi, an official statement said.

He also directed the commissioner to submit daily reports to him on the matter.

Hussain's directions came during a review meeting for the smooth distribution of free ration in Delhi.

"The Kejriwal government is fully committed to provide free ration to every single beneficiary of the state. Food and Civil Supplies Minister directs FSOs and FSIs to remain vigilant in their respective zones and ensure no malpractices occur during distribution of foodgrains," the statement said.

Hussain also directed officials for deployment of civil defence volunteers for orderly distribution of foodgrains at fair price shops.

"The minister directed the officials to ensure timely and continuous pickup of foodgrains from FCI godowns and transport to the respective Fair Price Shops for smooth distribution of ration to the ration beneficiaries in Delhi.

"He directed the Commissioner (F&S) to personally ensure the transportation of ration to various FPSs and submit daily reports regarding the supply/distribution of food grains to FPSs," the statement added.

