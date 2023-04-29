New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday directed officials to transform the entire stretch between Metcalfe House and Purana Quila, said a release from his office.

A detailed plan of action was put in place on the LG's directions after he inspected the area.

The extremely important stretch of road between Metcalfe House (Chandagi Ram Akhaada) and Purana Qila, encompassing areas like ISBT, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Salimgarh Fort, Samadhi Complex, Area behind Daryaganj, Samta sthal, JLN Marg, Dilli Gate, ITO and Mathura Road etc, are all set for a thorough and unprecedented revamp and makeover, said the office release.

This stretch, largely corresponding to the Ring Road- Mahatma Gandhi Marg, apart from catering to lakhs of daily local travellers, houses many iconic sites in the Capital and serves as one of the main arterials connecting North Delhi to Central and South Delhi. It also serves as the main approach road in the Capital for travellers from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal and J&K, apart from those boarding and deboarding at ISBT.

Lt Governor, VK Saxena visited the entire stretch and specific directions were issued for various tasks to be undertaken and completed within a fixed time frame. A detailed plan of action with a concrete achievable timeline, that addresses all issues was issued after LG Saxena's visit last week and work has already started.

Apart from aesthetic upgradation, sanitation, cleanliness, upgraded traffic management plan and augmented lighting, the plans for the stretch include at least 6 public conveniences (Toilets and Water ATMs on both sides of the road at ISBT, seamless and smoothened pedestrian movement between Chandgiram Akhaada and ISBT, installation of decentralized STP for horticultural purposes and widening of the carriageway at U-Turn near Kashmiri Gate metro station, multi-level and other parking at Nigam Bodh Ghat and refurbishing of the area around Hanuman Mandir.Similarly, apart from developing a Food Street at Salimgarh Fort and a green recreational complex at Qudsia Ghat, ornamental lights will be installed at a distance of 10 meters each, all across the stretch and sculptures with fountains at available spaces on all crossings like those at Vijay Ghat, Shantivan and Raj Ghat, will be installed.

The LG has also directed officials to come up with a concrete utilization and beautification plan for the huge tract of land opposite Shakti Sthal.The Purana Quila lake will be installed with volcano-type fountains and 03 fountains at definite intervals will be installed on Bhairon Marg, where the entire area around the Bhairon Mandir will be landscaped. (ANI)

